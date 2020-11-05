Toppers Jenna Hutchins ranked No. 1 in the Mile Split 50

Washington Co. TN -- For the first time since 1982 the David Crockett Pioneers girls cross country team will head to state as the region one large school champions. This morning in front of family and friends the Lady Pioneers and two boys who qualified individually boarded a bus for Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tennessee. This was a goal for the Pioneers at the beginning of the season.

"Yeah we expected to go to state, but we didn't expect win regionals and then go to state so it's just all very crazy, says Pioneer runner Emily Ward."