Johnson City, TN — Science Hill Hilltopper Jenna Hutchins will be the favorite to capture the individual title on the girls’ side Thursday. Hutchins, on the day before the meet has been tabbed as the N0. 1 runner in the country by the Mile Split 50 individual girls rankings.
Last week she won the region 1 large school title which made it five victories in a row this season.
Toppers Jenna Hutchins ranked No. 1 in the Mile Split 50
