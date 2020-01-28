Johnson City, TN — The honors keep coming in for Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins who has benn named the Gatorade Tennessee girls cross country player of the year. It was another banner year for the 2-time all-American who won all but one of her races she ran in.
She finished with the 2nd fastest time ever for a Tennessee high school runner when she clocked in at 16.38.97 in the Nike desert twilight xc 5-kilometer cross country race.
Jenna now prepares for the Millrose Games in New York early next month
Toppers Jenna Hutchins named the Gatorade Tennessee girls cross country Player of the year
Johnson City, TN — The honors keep coming in for Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins who has benn named the Gatorade Tennessee girls cross country player of the year. It was another banner year for the 2-time all-American who won all but one of her races she ran in.