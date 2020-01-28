Live Now
President Donald Trump’s legal team will wrap up their opening arguments on Tuesday in the president’s impeachment trial

Toppers Jenna Hutchins named the Gatorade Tennessee girls cross country Player of the year

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Johnson City, TN — The honors keep coming in for Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins who has benn named the Gatorade Tennessee girls cross country player of the year. It was another banner year for the 2-time all-American who won all but one of her races she ran in.
She finished with the 2nd fastest time ever for a Tennessee high school runner when she clocked in at 16.38.97 in the Nike desert twilight xc 5-kilometer cross country race.
Jenna now prepares for the Millrose Games in New York early next month

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss