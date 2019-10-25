Toppers Hutchins outduels the Indians Neglia for the regional championship

Gray, TN — Two of the nation’s top runners met today in the girl’s region 1 cross country meet at Daniel Boone.

Sasha Neglia from Dobyns-Bennett faced off against Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins, the 2018 state champion.

And while their teams finished one Dobyns-Bennett and 2 Science Hill, it was the other way individually. Hutchins the 2018 Footlocker All-American quickly surged out front at the Gray cross country course.

Right behind her was Neglia the 2018 Nike All-American and 2016/2017 state champion who’s committed to the University of North Carolina, she finished with a time of 17.27.8, but in the end, Hutchins, who’s just a sophomore would easily qualify for state by winning the region today with a time of 17.12.0

“Oh it feels really good and I’m really glad to be able to qualify for state and yeah I felt good out there today, I just really wanted to start off the race strong and really focus on improving my time from last year so that way I can see improvement.”

On the boy’s side, Daniel Boone took home the team title followed by Science Hill and individually the first one to cross was Aaron Jones for the Hilltoppers with a time of 16.05.7 for the regional title, right behind him was the Blazers Conner Wingfield collapsed at the finish line, he clocked in with a time of 16.12.0.