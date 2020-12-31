Toppers Hutchins named the D1 Large school girls cross country runner of the year

Johnson City, TN — There is not much Science Hill runner Jenna Hutchins didn’t accomplish this season and now she can add 2020 D1 large girls cross country runner of the year by Tennessee runner mile split.

This past season Hutchins became the first high school girl to break 16 minutes in cross country,

she set a national and American U20 record on the track as well as set a state record and won her 2nd cross country state championship.



The 16-year-old junior is now one of five women in the American u20 category to ever run faster than 15:40 for 5k.

So congratulations to Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins the 2020 division one large school girls cross country runner of the year.