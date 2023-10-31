Johnson City, TN — With 4 losses on the season including one this friday night against farragut the maryville rebels have proven they are human.

But will that still be enough for Science Hill to come away with the victory over Maryville on Friday night in the opening round of the playoffs.

The last time the Toppers defeated Maryville was in 1942, not to mention they lost to them in the regular season this year 37-18.

But the Toppers have won 5 in a row including as victory over rival Dobyns-Bennett like their chances this time around.

“You know, sometimes a losing team gets, you know, looks at the film a little harder when that happens and stuff like that. So hopefully we have the advantage of seeing them, knowing what we’re facing and knowing what we can do against them.”

“I think it would just take a full team effort. I guess the whole team has to come together and not just think about just like say it’s Maryville, but think of it as just like it’s finally like our chance to finally get them obviously is as a team effort.”

“Whenever we think of the whole team thing so that this big godly team that just unbeatable. But I truly think that if we all finally put our focus and don’t put a face on the team, we’ll be able to come out with a win this time.”

Just the 5th home game for the Toppers this season … Kickoff on Friday night is set for 7 p-m