Johnson City, TN — High school basketball will have a new look this season after the National Federation of State High School Associations’ basketball rules committee eliminated 1 and 1 free throws.

High school basketball teams now will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus” instead of having to make the first free throw to get a second after seven fouls.

In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. One local coach feels it’s an attempt to speed up the game.

“I think it’s going to make it faster. High school men’s college basketball, I think they’re the only ones still that keep the same files throughout the entire half. So I think it’s just evolving with all the other leagues around the world and the NBA and and things of that nature. So I think it’s gonna make the game a little more fast paced, less stoppages, and that’s always good for the game. It’s gonna change the strategy of coaches as we go throughout, you know, as coaches get used to it as we start understanding what it looks like in a real game. And that’s always that’s going to be good. It’s gonna be good for the game, it’s going to be good for us coaches.”