(WJHL) — Johnny Whited Classic tonight featured Science Hill facing Abingdon and this game was put to bed before we arrived…Toppers up 12-0 in the 4th when the Falcons Daniel Fillhauer rips one deep into the rightfield corner…Landon Turner came home to score.

Few batters later the Falcons Beckett Dotson finds the gap between 1st and 2nd into right field…Jack Ferguson trouts home to score..It was 12-2. Not like they needed it but the Toppers added an insurance run when Sam Lane lays down the bunt..The throw to first is off the mark…Jet Swartz would race home. Toppers win tonight 13-5

###

On the pitch tonight University School was hosting Tennessee High at Winged Deer park

This game was scoreless in the 2nd half when the Bucs Daniel Rojas sees an opening and buries the goal in the corner of the net…1-0 Bucs. From there University schools Cody Winfield had a great night protecting the net

U-H wins tonight 1- nil