Johnson City, TN — The Tennessee baseball coaches association in Tennessee has announced this year Mr. Baseball finalist and there is only one name from Northeast Tennessee on the list.

And he’s from the defending state champion Science Hill Hilltoppers… Cole Torbett was one of three finalists in Class 4-A.

The 5-foot-11 left-handed senior, who’s coming off a regional win over Jefferson Co. Monday night where he was almost perfect by striking out 10 and allowing just one base runner and walking nobody has committed to Middle Tennessee State University.