TN High, Elizabethton draw on the pitch; Hampton takes down Happy Valley on the diamond

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a nonconference showdown, Elizabethton traveled to the Stone Castle for a matchup with Tennessee High. Down 1-0 at halftime, the Cyclones scored the equalizer shortly after coming out of the locker room, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Vikings are currently in 5th place in District 1-AAA, while Elizabethton is in 1st place at the top of the District 1-AA standings.

On the diamond, Hampton and Happy Valley squared off down the hill from Milligan Highway, and the Bulldogs grabbed a 12-2 win. This was also a nonconference game, as Happy Valley drops to 5-12 on the year while Hampton improves to 10-8, winning 8 of its last 11 games.

