Bristol, TN — At Tennessee High this afternoon one of the best runners ever in the region Zoe Arrington signed a national letter of intent with Kennesaw State out of Georgia…She holds the school record in the 16-hundred, 32-hundred, 800 meters and the 5k…

The All-American has been to the state 4 times including winning the 32-hundred state championship in 2021 and the 2022 state championship in the 5k