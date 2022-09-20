(WJHL) — High school volleyball court Tennessee high had a chance to clinch their second straight Three Rivers conference title with a win over Sullivan East

Lady Vikings Bree Adams with one of her 11 assist to Ashton Blair who charges to the net for the tap over and the point….She added 8 kills, 11 assists and 4 digs.

Lady Pats would answer….Madison Woomer is at the net and she blocks the shot for the point…

Not much work needed here off the serve by Marley Johns, it’s not returned and the Lady Vikings win tonight 3-0 and clinch the No. 1 seed

At the Falcons nest the Lady Bears of Union came calling on the Abingdon Falcons tonight….

Abingdon was playing great defense…. Lady Bears Shay Henderson comes to the net for the kill but Gracie Statzer is there for the block and point

Later in the match there was not a block for this…. Brooke Bailey passes to Isabella Blagg and she delivers the kill at the net that’s not returned…Union would take the set

In the end just too much Abingdon….Senior Ella Woods will hit where they ain’t to score this point….

Abingdon wins 3-1