Tickets on sale for Science Hill vs. Elizabethton football game at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill will face off against Elizabethton on Friday, August 20 at the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium at East Tennessee State University.

According to a release from Science Hill High School, tickets are available for purchase at GoFan and cost anywhere from $10 to $16 depending on seating location.

Gameday parking will be located in several lots around the stadium, including the parking garage across from the ETSU Mini-Dome.

Science Hill parking pass owners will have reserved parking available in the corner of lot number 22.

The release also provides stadium guidelines that include a clear bag policy and all fans being screened and bags searched upon entry. No outside food, drinks, umbrellas, sports balls, or derogatory signs will be allowed in the stadium.

See the map below for a guide to parking: