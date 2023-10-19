JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday due to Friday’s weather forecast.

Here are the final scores of the eleven games from Thursday night:

Northeast Tennessee

Hampton 55, Unaka 0

Happy Valley 45, North Greene 14

Johnson County 43, Holston VA 6

R-S Central NC 41, Cloudland 28

Science Hill 48, Daniel Boone 0

Sullivan East 47, West Greene 28

Tennessee High 17, West Ridge 14

Unicoi County 47, Chuckey-Doak 45 (OT)

Southwest Virginia

Eastside 28, Thomas Walker 18

Rye Cove 28, Chilhowie 17

Tazewell 60, Giles 33