JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local high school football games were rescheduled to Thursday due to Friday’s weather forecast.
Here are the final scores of the eleven games from Thursday night:
Northeast Tennessee
Hampton 55, Unaka 0
Happy Valley 45, North Greene 14
Johnson County 43, Holston VA 6
R-S Central NC 41, Cloudland 28
Science Hill 48, Daniel Boone 0
Sullivan East 47, West Greene 28
Tennessee High 17, West Ridge 14
Unicoi County 47, Chuckey-Doak 45 (OT)
Southwest Virginia
Eastside 28, Thomas Walker 18
Rye Cove 28, Chilhowie 17
Tazewell 60, Giles 33