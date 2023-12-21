Tri-Cities, TN — The Holiday high school basketball tournaments got underway in full force, we’ll begin in Blountville for the FCA hoops classic. After West Ridge hung on to beat Union 53-52 Elizabethton would win in the second game against Chilhoewie 57-51. At Alpha tournament Winter Haven, Fl pullled away from Perry Central, KY in the semi finals for an 89-55 victory. In the Doc Maples tournament the host school Tennessee High fought off Honaker to win 52-42, while Knox Catholic led by Tri-Citiers natives the Mains family beat Volunteer 63-35.