(Abingdon, VA — The Tennessee High Volleyball team closed out their 2022 regular season with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Abingdon Wednesday night. Marley Johns slammed 11 kills and 2 blocks to lead the offense. Madison Blair added 8 kills and Sophie Meade had 8 kills as well along with 12 digs. Marae Herrmann put up 5 kills. Bree Adams passed out 34 assists and Sydnee Pendland picked up 22 digs. THS finishes the regular season 26-6 and will be the top seed in the District 1-AA Tournament and will play Tuesday at 4:30 against the winner of Elizabethton and Unicoi Co. The tournament will be played at Unicoi.