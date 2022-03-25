Bristol, TN — They were putting pen to paper this afternoon at Tennessee High where three student-athletes signed D-one letters of intent.

From the football field, Justice Musser with family and friends looking on joined the Ivy League when he signed an N-L-I with the Princeton Tigers. The six-foot-six 240 pounds 3-year starter at offensive tackle was first-team all-state in Class 5-A and now he looks to continue his academic and football career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.

“They text me on Twitter and I responded back and after a few phone calls I figured they were offering me to go play there it’s an incredible opportunity you can’t pass up.”

From the Vikings golf team, Madeline Simcox has decided to stay closer to home by signing with the ETSU golf team

This past year Simcox had a scoring average of 35.4. Won the Morristown Invitational, conference, district, and regional and finished 4th in the state. Simcox who was named all-state in 2021 and in 2019 says all the hard work paid off in the end.

“They have a wonderful golf program there and I’m so excited to join that team also it’s close to home that’s really one of the great things. I have given up things such as having a social life but it’s a part of the process if you want to be that good or you know.”

And from the Tennessee High cross country team Grace Singleton will join Simcox at ETSU after she put her name on the dotted line this afternoon to run for the blue and gold…

Singleton, who had offers from other Universities, chose ETSU because they give her the best opportunity to grow as an athlete and person

“I’m really excited it’s not what I expected but I’m really excited to work. I had several other choices but I decided ETSU was where I was going to grow the most and I got to know a few of my teammates my coach was really kind and I knew if I worked with them I would work really well.”