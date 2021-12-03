Three-peat? Cyclones head to Chattanooga looking for third consecutive state title

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday marked a celebration as the Elizabethton High School Cyclones left for Chattanooga, Tennessee with the hopes of keeping their state championship-winning streak alive.

The Cyclones have won the past two consecutive Class 4A state championships. The team is hungry for a third.

“It never gets old getting to this point. So much hard work goes into it,” head coach Shawn Witten said Friday.

The school hosted a pep rally Friday afternoon and sent the team on the road with another mini-rally as they loaded onto the bus.

THREE-PEAT? The @elizabethtonhs Cyclones are off to Chattanooga to bring home the Class 4A state title for the third year in a row. They play Tullahoma tomorrow at 11am. It was a day of celebration for these hometown heroes! GOOD LUCK!!! pic.twitter.com/XKiqB9Uydq — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) December 3, 2021

“It’s just one of the best memories we share together. It’s fun to be good, it’s fun to be good,” said senior cheerleaders Morgan Guinn and Sarah Zimmerman.

“Ever since summer we have been working our butts off so we are all excited,” said senior football player Conner Johnson.

Coach Witten said he is beyond proud of his players and the work they have put in.

“We are a team. We are not about heroes or superstars,” said Witten. “There’s nothing fancy about what we do, we just go play. It takes a lot of unselfish young men in the locker room, it takes them buying into the culture we have. Our kids leave it all on the field.”

The Cyclones have only tasted loss once in the past three seasons. They fell to Greeneville High School this year.

“There was some adversity this year, no doubt. That first lost to Greeneville, we overcame. It’s amazing to see all the seniors and all the team have a collective goal. We’ve proven it as of now,” said Johnson.

The community hopes the orange and black will bring home another trophy Saturday in Chattanooga.

“We are just truly blessed to be here. We’ve had a great week of preparation and now it’s time for us to go finish it off,” said Witten.

Elizabethton plays Tullahoma for the title on Saturday at 11 a.m.