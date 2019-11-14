Multiple Dobyns-Bennett student athletes sign National Letter of Intents

Breaking News
Shooting under investigation in Buchanan County
Kingsport, TN — In the model city, this afternoon three student-athletes put pen to paper.
Starting with reigning cross country champion Sasha Neglia who signed a national letter of intent with the University of North Carolina, Neglia also has state championships in the 16-hundred and 32 hundred. Fellow senior Cross Country runner Emma Russum also is headed to the next level, as she has signed with UT-Chattanooga.
From the Indians, baseball team was Jackson McDavid who had a 6-2 record on the mound his junior season with 32 strikeouts and a 3.7 era signed an N-L-I with the ETSU Bucs.
From the Lady Indians volleyball team Staley Humphries who had 40 aces, 276 kills and 436 digs this season will play for the ETSU volleyball team.

