Kingsport, TN — In the model city, this afternoon three student-athletes put pen to paper.
Starting with reigning cross country champion Sasha Neglia who signed a national letter of intent with the University of North Carolina, Neglia also has state championships in the 16-hundred and 32 hundred. Fellow senior Cross Country runner Emma Russum also is headed to the next level, as she has signed with UT-Chattanooga.
From the Indians, baseball team was Jackson McDavid who had a 6-2 record on the mound his junior season with 32 strikeouts and a 3.7 era signed an N-L-I with the ETSU Bucs.
From the Lady Indians volleyball team Staley Humphries who had 40 aces, 276 kills and 436 digs this season will play for the ETSU volleyball team.
Multiple Dobyns-Bennett student athletes sign National Letter of Intents
