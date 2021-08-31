Thomas Walker-Hurley football game postponed due to flooding

(WJHL) — School officials have decided to postpone this Friday’s football game between Thomas Walker and Hurley high schools due to extensive flooding in Buchanan County.

Thomas Walker will host Hurley at a date to be determined.

Thomas Walker head coach Nick Johnson said officials from both schools felt it would be insensitive to hold the game following the devastating flooding in the Hurley community.

“Football just isn’t important right now,” Johnson said.

Floodwaters swept at least 20 homes from their foundations in the Hurley community.