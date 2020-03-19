There’s still hope to resume TSSAA basketball state tournaments

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – As COVID-19 impacts our communities, our grocery stores, it has certainly impacted our local sports scene.

Hampton was one of three local high schools preparing to play in this week’s state basketball tournament, before they was suspended late last week.

“TSSAA is doing their best to work it in, and be safe for the student athletes,” Hampton boys basketball head coach Ned Smith said.

In a board meeting Tuesday, the TSSAA voted to keep the state basketball tournaments suspended, not canceled, with hopes of finishing the tournaments at a later date.

“We’re certainly looking at what multiple possibilities could be we know that it’s gonna stretch until at the earliest, you’re probably talking in mid-May,” TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie said.

The board also stated last Friday that spring sports can continue playing games, and they reinforced that stance in Tuesday’s meeting: participation is left up to the discretion of the schools.

“It’s been a long time standing board policy, that is solely at the discretion of the administrators of those schools,” Gillespie said.

The Governer’s mandate to close all schools has finally brought these spring sports to a halt, but nothing is officialy canceled in Tennessee so these kids still have hope.

“The important thing is ultimately everyone wants the same goal to do our best for the student athletes involved,” Gillespie said.

“Would be good to have the experience of going there, hopefully I can tell my grand-kids one day that I got to go to Murfreesboro.

