GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a defensive battle, The Lady War Eagles soared past Jackson Southside (TN) to claim the 2023 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic championship.

Offensive MVP Kate Harping, who has offers from more than 20 Division I programs, paced The Marist School (Ga.) with 19 points and eleven rebounds in the victory. Abby Lindsay chipped in 12 points and eight boards, as well.

Kimora Currie led the Lady Hawks with 12 points in a runner-up finish.

In local action, Bearden breezed by North Greene in the Sixth Place Game, 70-28. Hailey Bailey was the top scorer for the Lady Huskies with 19 points.

In a consolation, Greeneville finished the tournament with back-to-back wins, topping South Greene, 70-46. Abby Adkins poured in 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win.