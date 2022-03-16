Hampton, TN — It’s been a few years but the Hampton Bulldogs loaded the bus in front of the school bright and early this morning for their trip to Murfreesboro. The Bulldogs will face West Carroll in the morning at 10:30.

Hampton has been to the state 15 times, the latest coming in 2020, they won it all in 1960 and have been runner up 3 times.

This “road warrior” team which won 3 out of 4 playoff games will face the (22-4) War Eagles who are making their 4 trips to the state tournament.

“They are very scrappy and undisciplined and they don’t run the offense they just run the pick and roll.”

” They are good they have a good guard he averages about 24 points game they have a good post player and he’s good too we just have to slow them down”

“That is always your goal when you go down there is to win it and we have a lot of kids prepared to play got some depth and that’s our goal so we hope to bring it back.”