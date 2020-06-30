The Governors State of Emergency extension cuts into high school football season

Tri-Cities, TN — The start of the high school football season, just took a serious hit today when Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency through August 29th, that would be the day after week 2 football games. The governor said limit contact sports with a requirement or substantial likelihood of routine close contact.

Right now schools are in the dead period which means coaches and players have 2 weeks off, but when they return practices will be different if you have to limit contact. There has been talking football could be pushed back or played in the spring, but right now that just talks. I spoke to a couple of high school head coaches and asked them if they thought high school football would start on time.

“If it doesn’t start labor day weekend if we don’t have some timetable by then I think anytime after that it’s going to be pushing it by then I hope so Kenny I believe so I’m putting out faith because there is a lot of kids that need it our schools need it or communities need it, says Shawn Witten Elizabethton head coach”

“(PAUSE SIGH) Yes, we are going to play and I don’t know when and I don’t know where and all of the logistics but I believe I have to believe that the TSSAA has a plan in place and I just don’t think we have seen it I hope they have a plan in place we have not to see so it may not be in the fall I’m just not sure according to Joey Christian Dobyns-Bennett head coach.”

This does not apply to collegiate or professional sports conducted under the rules or guidelines of their respective governing bodies and does not prohibit training or otherwise practicing the elements of such sports that do not involve close contact with persons