The field for the 2019 Arby’s Classic revealed

2019 Arby’s Classic Field

Bartlett High School Bartlett, TN
Concord First Assembly Academy Concord, NC
Dobyns-Bennett High School Kingsport, TN
Elizabethton High School Elizabethton, TN
Fayetteville High School Fayetteville, AR
Greeneville High School Greeneville, TN
Hampton High School Hampton, TN
Maret School Washington, DC
Mentor High School Mentor, OH
Mountain Brook High School Mountain Brook, AL
North Mecklenburg High School Huntersville, NC
Sevier County High School Sevierville, TN
Southwest Dekalb High School Decatur, GA
Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy Freeport, Grand Bahamas
Tennessee High School Bristol, TN
The Webb School Bell Buckle, TN
Webb School of Knoxville Knoxville, TN
Wise Central High School Norton, VA

