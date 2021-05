Murfreesboro, TN — Congratulations to Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington who became a state champion in the 32-hundred meter run with a time of 10:47.86

Also congratulations to Daniel Boone’s Eli Penix who is a double-winner in both the shot put and discus. He now owns both school records with his throws today of 164-4 (discus) and 57-9.5 (shot put)

And also congratulations to Daniel Boone’s 4 X 800 meter relay team which won the state championship with a time of 7:53.38