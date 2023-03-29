(WJHL) — Over the next several days there will be lot of softball played in Kingsport at the Eastman Classic and baseball in the Johnny Whited Classic. Wednesday night (8-1) Tennessee High faced Louisville hs out of Ohio.

The Vikings came out playing long ball… No one on… Gage Graziano gets a hold of this pitch and sends it for a ride over the wall in leftfield for the solo homerun.

Then a little later the Vikings were at it again… This time Ashton Leonard crushes this pitch over the left centerfield fence…Leonard went 3 of 4 , Home Run and 3 scores and you can also add this dunk for good measure. Vikings win 7-4..

Just up the road on the pitch…Abingdon was hosting Christiansburg and they trailed in the 2nf half 3-0. It only got worse from there… Christiansburgs Chase Fisher finds a gap on the left side and score the goal at the 30:45 mark to make it 4-0…

Then a little later watch the nice foot work by Christiansburgs Sami Selfe who gets the goalie to lean the wrong way and scores the goal. That would be the final 5-nil….