Tennessee High Vikings football coach Mike Mays steps to accept a different position

Bristol, TN — There are now help wanted signs in Bristol that say “looking for head football coach” in both states after school officials at Tennessee High announced Mike Mays was stepping down.

This is less than 24 hours after Mike Crist stepped down at Virginia High….But after 22 years with the Vikings program Mays has been named the new strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools athletic program.



The former ETSU Buccaneer coached the defensive backs and was Defensive Coordinator prior to being named Head Coach in 2013…… He went 49-38 and in 2019 led the Vikings to the Mountain Lake Conference Championship…. Last season the Vikings finished (5-6) and lost in the first round of the state playoffs.

Matt Chandler, the Viking’s current defensive coordinator, has been named interim head coach…