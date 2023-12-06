Bristol, TN — Girls high school basketball and they had to bring in spidy for this border war between Va High and Tn High. Lady Bearcats trying to stay in the game when Mary Katherine Wilson off the dribble drives to the hole for the bucket.

Lady Vikings would answer when Addie Wilhoit (mother played at ETSU) steps to the side and sinks the 3-pter she had a game high 19 points. Then more from the Lady Vikings when Kerigan West pulls up and dials long distance for the triple she had 10 pts

Lady Bearcats Wilson tried to keep her team in the game when she drives strong to the hoop for the bucket, Tennessee High wins 65-30.

In the nightcap would the Vikings sweep while hosting the Bearcats and the vikings came out on fire when Braden Howard finds Jack Singleton in the corner and he goes baseline for the jumper.

On the other end the Bearcats would answer when Landon Lee takes the contact and then steps back for the fall away jumper. More from the Vikings when Zander Phillips buries the triple and then on the way back the floor monster got him.

Bearcats kept coming whe they turn defense into offense Teron Woolen picks the pocket and races to the other end for the lay in Vikings go on to win tonight 60-45