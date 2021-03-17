Tennessee High softball wins first home game since tragic death of player Gabby Kennedy

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol community continues to mourn the death of Tennessee High School student Gabby Kennedy in a tragic domestic violence incident last fall.

Along with being a great student, Kennedy was also a standout performer on the Lady Vikings’ softball team. The girls have dedicated this season to her, and took a huge step Wednesday night.

The squad picked up their second straight win to start the season by beating Sullivan Central, 10-0. It was the first home game of the season at Rotary Park, and they unveiled a new plaque at the stadium right next to the Lady Vikings’ dugout.

A special night at Rotary Field tonight as the Tennessee High softball team played its first home game since the tragic death of player Gabby Kennedy last fall. They’re playing for her this year, watch how they did tonight on @WJHL11! pic.twitter.com/1nV6pE0sPT — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 18, 2021

This win comes after Tennessee High picked up a huge road win on Tuesday at Science Hill, the preseason favorite to win the Big 7 Conference. Now 2-0, the Lady Vikings get ready for a big tournament this weekend.

Also in action Wednesday evening was the Greeneville baseball team, losing to Sevier Co. by a score of 11-1 at Tusculum’s Pioneer Field.