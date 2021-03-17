Tennessee High softball wins first home game since tragic death of player Gabby Kennedy

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol community continues to mourn the death of Tennessee High School student Gabby Kennedy in a tragic domestic violence incident last fall.
Along with being a great student, Kennedy was also a standout performer on the Lady Vikings’ softball team. The girls have dedicated this season to her, and took a huge step Wednesday night.
The squad picked up their second straight win to start the season by beating Sullivan Central, 10-0. It was the first home game of the season at Rotary Park, and they unveiled a new plaque at the stadium right next to the Lady Vikings’ dugout.
This win comes after Tennessee High picked up a huge road win on Tuesday at Science Hill, the preseason favorite to win the Big 7 Conference. Now 2-0, the Lady Vikings get ready for a big tournament this weekend.
Also in action Wednesday evening was the Greeneville baseball team, losing to Sevier Co. by a score of 11-1 at Tusculum’s Pioneer Field.