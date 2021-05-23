Tennessee High softball falls in softball sectional; North Greene baseball, Greeneville soccer advance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Farragut High School softball team is ranked No. 1 in the state, hungry for its next state tournament appearance. Tennessee High had trouble with its tough task.

The Lady Vikings lost Saturday’s Class AAA sectional matchup, 2-0. Lady Admirals pitcher Avery Flatford pitched a no-hitter, throwing 16 strikeouts and leaving TN High with nothing to work with.

In baseball, North Greene won its Class A sectional showdown at Coalfield, 12-0. The Baileyton Boys advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2017, set to face South Fulton.

In boys soccer, Greeneville bounced back from a regional championship loss to Pigeon Forge by winning a tough road match in the Class AA sectional, 1-0 at South-Doyle. Cade Snelson was the hero for the Greene Devils, scoring the tiebreakers in the 68th minute.

