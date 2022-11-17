Bristol, TN — High school basketball Dobyns-Bennett which was coming off a close victory over Hampton was facing Tennessee High at Viking hall…

3rd quarter Indians trailing…. Dakari Dixon comes up with this loose and ball and then scores while drawing the “and one”….65-52 Vikings on top

The Vikings would get those points back when Collin Brown drives into the pant and sinks the running jumper….He had 23

Then ETSU commit Dante Oliver drives to the rack, misses the shot but Charlie McHugh is there to clean it up with the rebound kiss off the glass

In the end the Vikings were just too tough against the defending state champions.. Vikings Creed Musick gets behind the defense and goes in to score.. He had 31 pts

Tennessee High wins tonight 81-64….