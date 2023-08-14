BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s only a matter of days until fans decked out in maroon will return to the Stone Castle to cheer on Tennessee High football for another season.

In 2022, Viking alum Josh Holt got his first crack as a head coach. The squad went through its ups and downs, as core group of seniors meshed with first-time starters for an even 5-5 regular season record.

The campaign came to an end in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs (21-14 to Knox Central), but still ended up being a two-win improvement from the season prior.

This year, Holt and his bunch are looking for one thing in particular.

“We’ve got to be more consistent,” he said. “You know, in every locker in there, we’ve got the word ‘consistency’ hanging up in that locker, and that’s been a focus for us since even spring ball was consistency. We want to be as consistent as possible.”

The players hope to achieve that goal by being the most well-conditioned and physical team out on the field each Friday night.

“We’re a lot more physical on the defensive side of the ball, we’re flying to the hats – eleven hats to the ball,” senior quarterback Jimmy Phipps explained. “On offense, we’re just doing our job correct and being the most physical team out there.”

“First our offensive line’s got to block for our running backs – and our running backs back there special,” junior lineman Micah Norton said. “I mean, they can get the job done if we can.”

The Vikings open the season on Friday with a tough test at home, as Greeneville visits for a 7 p.m. kickoff.