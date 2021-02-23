Sullivan East, North Greene capture boys district titles a day after girls teams do the same

Numerous teams fight for the top prize in their respective districts

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan East and North Greene each won their district tournament championship games on the girls side Monday night, and swept on the boys side Tuesday.

Sullivan East jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the 1st quarter, and never looked back on the way to a 55-39 win in an electric atmosphere at the Dyer Dome. The Patriots have taken the District 1-AA regular season and tournament titles this year.

An awesome atmosphere at the Dyer Dome turned into a win for Sullivan East in the District 1-AA championship game against Elizabethton, 55-39. @sehshoops wins the district regular season and tournament titles! Highlights tonight on @WJHL11. @harea25 @sehspatriots pic.twitter.com/ZIBpNGPb8R — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 24, 2021

In District 1-A, North Greene took down Hampton at the Huskies Den, 71-58 behind another standout performance from Chris Schultz, among others. The Huskies and Bulldogs had to share the regular season district title, but Sam Tarleton’s squad takes the title.

CHAMPIONSHIP CONTEST: Hampton made its way to North Greene to battle for the District 1-A title. These squads have combined to win 32 of their last 33 games. pic.twitter.com/9hplkdNxvu — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) February 24, 2021

Highlighted scores from Tuesday’s high school postseason action are as follows.

Elizabethton- 39

Sullivan East- 55

Hampton- 58

North Greene- 71

Grainger- 35

Greeneville- 67

Providence Academy- 51

Oak Hill Academy- 94