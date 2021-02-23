Sullivan East, North Greene capture boys district titles a day after girls teams do the same

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan East and North Greene each won their district tournament championship games on the girls side Monday night, and swept on the boys side Tuesday.
Sullivan East jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the 1st quarter, and never looked back on the way to a 55-39 win in an electric atmosphere at the Dyer Dome. The Patriots have taken the District 1-AA regular season and tournament titles this year.
In District 1-A, North Greene took down Hampton at the Huskies Den, 71-58 behind another standout performance from Chris Schultz, among others. The Huskies and Bulldogs had to share the regular season district title, but Sam Tarleton’s squad takes the title.
Highlighted scores from Tuesday’s high school postseason action are as follows.
Elizabethton- 39
Sullivan East- 55
Hampton- 58
North Greene- 71
Grainger- 35
Greeneville- 67
Providence Academy- 51
Oak Hill Academy- 94