Bristol, TN — On the pitch tonight Tn High was hosting Sullivan East at the stone castle. Patriots goal keeper Grant Giles had a busy night, here he makes a fantastic stop to prevent a goal.

Then later the Vikings have a break away, the left side is wide open but Austin DeGeare just misses wide. Later at the 25:39 mark the Vikings would find paydirt when James Bowling rolls a strike or goal that gave TN High a 1-0 lead, they go on to win 10-1…