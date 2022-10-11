Greeneville, TN — Regional 1-AA volleyball championship tonight between host school Greeneville and Tennessee High

Lady Vikings got things started off the serve of Bree Adams, who had enough “english” on it that it was not returned

Back come the Lady Greene Devils when Eden Aiken gives up the assist to Bella Devoti for the spike down the middle

Greeneville would even up the matches at (1-1).. Aiken at the net with the assist to Chloe Marsh, but Kira Adams deflects it out of bands, point Greeneville

Last two sets would belong to the Lady Vikings…The pass to Madison Blair for the shot at the net that’s met by Hannah Gray, but then no one reacts for the next shot…

Tennessee High wins the title 3-1