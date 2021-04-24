Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus
Keeping Schools Safe
Justice for Evelyn
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
Election Results
Pass or Fail
HMG Health Matters
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
John Sevier Fire
WJHL Mobile Apps
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Ballad Health reports high marks from credit rating agency, wins praise for pandemic response
Video
Virginia Lottery Board: ‘Temporary gaming as soon as this December is highly unlikely’
Video
New aviation program set to take Greeneville students to new heights
Video
Town of Unicoi unveils new playground
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
High School Standouts
Virginia Kickoff
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
Appalachian League
SEC Football
Player of the Week
High School Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Masters Report
Racing
Tennessee Titans
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Local Experts
Health Corner
Hometown Professionals
Community
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
WJHL Newsletter
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Tennessee High outlast Elizabethton on the baseball diamond
High School Sports
by:
Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Apr 24, 2021 / 12:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 24, 2021 / 12:00 AM EDT
Bristol, TN — Elizabethton vs Tennessee High
Trending Stories
Virginia teacher charged with drug possession, cocaine found in desk
Video
‘Our gut feeling tells us she’s not with us anymore’: Family of Allison Everetts worried after missing for almost a month
Video
Bristol real estate agent sentenced to 10 years for Ponzi scheme
Children of 2013 Hawkins Co. murder victim say mother’s accused killer was at one point a good friend
Video
Court allows Tennessee to enforce 48-hour waiting period for abortions amid appeal
Woman shocked to learn of decades-old felony over VHS tape rental
Video
Virginia Lottery Board: ‘Temporary gaming as soon as this December is highly unlikely’
Video
Bristol, Virginia police investigating human remains found
Video
A Twitter List by WJHL11