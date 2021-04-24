Tennessee High outlast Elizabethton on the baseball diamond

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - The Union High School football team has been on quite a playoff run, beating Graham and Wise Central to lead them to Saturday's VHSL Class 2 State Semifinal matchup against Appomattox.

The Bears were the No. 4 seed in Region 2D, pulling off the upset at No. 1 Graham and then winning the Wise County rivalry at No. 2 Central last week. Now, they get to return home since Region D gets to host the state semifinal games this year.