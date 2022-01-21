Tennessee High names Rhymer as the schools new head football coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Patricia "Tish" Oldham will become the Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) executive director Feb. 7 and take the reins at what JCDA's chairman called a "critical time" for the agency's project to convert the former John Sevier hotel to a new use.

“We are grateful to have her level of expertise coming in to the JCDA,” Hank Carr said in a news release. “This is a critical time, not only with the John Sevier project but the growth of Johnson City in general. Tish is equipped to lead downtown into its next phase and ensure it remains a vital part of our community’s growth.”