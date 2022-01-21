Tennessee High names Rhymer as the schools new head football coach

BRISTOL, Tenn.—January 21, 2022—Tennessee High School football announced Matt Rhymer as
new head coach this afternoon at a press conference at Viking Hall.
Rhymer has spent the last eight seasons as head football coach for the University of the
Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. In his time at the University of the Cumberlands, he led the school
to six winning seasons, including five straight, and a pair of trips to the NAIA postseason. Coach
Rhymer has coached five NAIA All-Americans, five players who earned MSC top honors, 32 MSC
First Team All-Conference selections and 33 MSC Second Team All-Conference selections. In
addition to their athletic successes, Rhymer’s players have also excelled in the classroom with 52
Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes and 156 Academic All-Conference selections
