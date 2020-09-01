Tennessee High looking for a more balanced attack on offense

Bristol, TN — The Tennessee High Vikings will be rested and ready this Friday night when they welcome Daniel Boone to the Stone Castle.

The Vikings are coming off a season-opening loss to Dobyns-Bennett, a game in which they failed to score a single point… one thing that coach mays and the Vikings have been working on is trying not to be one dimensional under center where they have a new signal-caller… with no scrimmages or 7 on 7 drills the Indians exploited some of the Viking’s weakness in game one and that’s what the Vikings have been working on during the opening week.

“We can’t put that on Stephen’s shoulder being one dimensional being a rookie QB we have to get him into some type of rhythm being able to run the football to be able to open things up in the passing game. We have to get better on the offensive line if we want to create a running game last year we have a number of returnees on the offensive line so running the football is one of those things we like to do anyway this year we have some holes to fill still looking at kids and really running the football is our biggest concern, says head coach Mike Mays.”