Tennessee High drops out of top 10 while other teams remain ranked in AP prep poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (12)9-01651
2. Maryville (5)9-01582
3. Riverdale7-21057
4. Bradley Central7-21016
5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett8-1933
6. McMinn County8-1804
7. Bartlett5-1589
8. Brentwood6-3515
9. Independence6-145NR
10. Ravenwood5-4418

Others receiving 12 or more points: Science Hill 12.

Division I – Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Beech (6)6-11513
2. Knoxville West (5)8-11381
3. Summit (1)7-11224
4. Rhea County (4)9-01165
5. Knoxville Central6-2937
6. Powell7-2922
7. Henry County7-2758
8. South Doyle7-2396
9. David Crockett7-23810
10. Oak Ridge (1)6-330NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tennessee 20.

Division I – Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (17)9-01701
2. Tullahoma9-01532
3. Marshall County8-11313
4. Creek Wood9-01114
5. Lexington8-11005
6. Springfield9-1916
7. Anderson County7-2698
8. Hardin County7-2477
9. Greeneville6-325T10
10. Sullivan South7-216T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (17)8-11701
2. Milan8-11462
3. Loudon8-01323
4. Red Bank6-01174
5. Pearl-Cohn5-01135
6. Fairview7-1836
7. South Gibson7-2647
8. Covington7-2488
9. Claiborne County8-1409
10. Gatlinburg-Pittman7-21110

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (15)9-01561
2. Meigs County (2)9-01552
3. Lewis County9-01343
4. Watertown8-11034
5. Bledsoe County9-01025
6. South Greene9-0936
7. Trousdale County7-2697
8. Hampton7-1588
9. McKenzie7-23510
10. Marion County5-2169

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (16)8-11681
2. Coalfield (1)7-01422
3. Greenfield8-01373
4. Copper Basin8-11074
5. Moore County8-11065
6. Fayetteville7-2846
7. Huntingdon8-2588
8. Lake County5-1547
9. Gordonsville6-33610
10. Monterey7-118NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Davidson Academy (17)9-01701
2. DCA8-01532
3. University-Jackson7-21214
4. King’s Academy8-21075
5. Jackson Christian7-2503

Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 47. Trinity Christian Academy 32.

Division II – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. CAK (15)9-01742
2. Lipscomb Academy (1)7-21513
3. CPA (1)6-11311
4. ECS6-21124
5. Grace Christian7-2555

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 39.

Division II – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Brentwood Academy (17)7-01701
2. Father Ryan6-21453
3. CBHS5-21222
4. Pope John Paul II6-21075
5. McCallie5-4834

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 27. Baylor 13.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

