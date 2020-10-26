Tennessee High drops out of top 10 while other teams remain ranked in AP prep poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (12) 9-0 165 1 2. Maryville (5) 9-0 158 2 3. Riverdale 7-2 105 7 4. Bradley Central 7-2 101 6 5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 8-1 93 3 6. McMinn County 8-1 80 4 7. Bartlett 5-1 58 9 8. Brentwood 6-3 51 5 9. Independence 6-1 45 NR 10. Ravenwood 5-4 41 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Science Hill 12.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Beech (6) 6-1 151 3 2. Knoxville West (5) 8-1 138 1 3. Summit (1) 7-1 122 4 4. Rhea County (4) 9-0 116 5 5. Knoxville Central 6-2 93 7 6. Powell 7-2 92 2 7. Henry County 7-2 75 8 8. South Doyle 7-2 39 6 9. David Crockett 7-2 38 10 10. Oak Ridge (1) 6-3 30 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tennessee 20.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Elizabethton (17) 9-0 170 1 2. Tullahoma 9-0 153 2 3. Marshall County 8-1 131 3 4. Creek Wood 9-0 111 4 5. Lexington 8-1 100 5 6. Springfield 9-1 91 6 7. Anderson County 7-2 69 8 8. Hardin County 7-2 47 7 9. Greeneville 6-3 25 T10 10. Sullivan South 7-2 16 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (17) 8-1 170 1 2. Milan 8-1 146 2 3. Loudon 8-0 132 3 4. Red Bank 6-0 117 4 5. Pearl-Cohn 5-0 113 5 6. Fairview 7-1 83 6 7. South Gibson 7-2 64 7 8. Covington 7-2 48 8 9. Claiborne County 8-1 40 9 10. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-2 11 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (15) 9-0 156 1 2. Meigs County (2) 9-0 155 2 3. Lewis County 9-0 134 3 4. Watertown 8-1 103 4 5. Bledsoe County 9-0 102 5 6. South Greene 9-0 93 6 7. Trousdale County 7-2 69 7 8. Hampton 7-1 58 8 9. McKenzie 7-2 35 10 10. Marion County 5-2 16 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (16) 8-1 168 1 2. Coalfield (1) 7-0 142 2 3. Greenfield 8-0 137 3 4. Copper Basin 8-1 107 4 5. Moore County 8-1 106 5 6. Fayetteville 7-2 84 6 7. Huntingdon 8-2 58 8 8. Lake County 5-1 54 7 9. Gordonsville 6-3 36 10 10. Monterey 7-1 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Davidson Academy (17) 9-0 170 1 2. DCA 8-0 153 2 3. University-Jackson 7-2 121 4 4. King’s Academy 8-2 107 5 5. Jackson Christian 7-2 50 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 47. Trinity Christian Academy 32.

Division II – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. CAK (15) 9-0 174 2 2. Lipscomb Academy (1) 7-2 151 3 3. CPA (1) 6-1 131 1 4. ECS 6-2 112 4 5. Grace Christian 7-2 55 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 39.

Division II – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Brentwood Academy (17) 7-0 170 1 2. Father Ryan 6-2 145 3 3. CBHS 5-2 122 2 4. Pope John Paul II 6-2 107 5 5. McCallie 5-4 83 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 27. Baylor 13.