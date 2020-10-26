Tennessee High drops out of top 10 while other teams remain ranked in AP prep poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (12)
|9-0
|165
|1
|2. Maryville (5)
|9-0
|158
|2
|3. Riverdale
|7-2
|105
|7
|4. Bradley Central
|7-2
|101
|6
|5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett
|8-1
|93
|3
|6. McMinn County
|8-1
|80
|4
|7. Bartlett
|5-1
|58
|9
|8. Brentwood
|6-3
|51
|5
|9. Independence
|6-1
|45
|NR
|10. Ravenwood
|5-4
|41
|8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Science Hill 12.
Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Beech (6)
|6-1
|151
|3
|2. Knoxville West (5)
|8-1
|138
|1
|3. Summit (1)
|7-1
|122
|4
|4. Rhea County (4)
|9-0
|116
|5
|5. Knoxville Central
|6-2
|93
|7
|6. Powell
|7-2
|92
|2
|7. Henry County
|7-2
|75
|8
|8. South Doyle
|7-2
|39
|6
|9. David Crockett
|7-2
|38
|10
|10. Oak Ridge (1)
|6-3
|30
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tennessee 20.
Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Elizabethton (17)
|9-0
|170
|1
|2. Tullahoma
|9-0
|153
|2
|3. Marshall County
|8-1
|131
|3
|4. Creek Wood
|9-0
|111
|4
|5. Lexington
|8-1
|100
|5
|6. Springfield
|9-1
|91
|6
|7. Anderson County
|7-2
|69
|8
|8. Hardin County
|7-2
|47
|7
|9. Greeneville
|6-3
|25
|T10
|10. Sullivan South
|7-2
|16
|T10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (17)
|8-1
|170
|1
|2. Milan
|8-1
|146
|2
|3. Loudon
|8-0
|132
|3
|4. Red Bank
|6-0
|117
|4
|5. Pearl-Cohn
|5-0
|113
|5
|6. Fairview
|7-1
|83
|6
|7. South Gibson
|7-2
|64
|7
|8. Covington
|7-2
|48
|8
|9. Claiborne County
|8-1
|40
|9
|10. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|7-2
|11
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (15)
|9-0
|156
|1
|2. Meigs County (2)
|9-0
|155
|2
|3. Lewis County
|9-0
|134
|3
|4. Watertown
|8-1
|103
|4
|5. Bledsoe County
|9-0
|102
|5
|6. South Greene
|9-0
|93
|6
|7. Trousdale County
|7-2
|69
|7
|8. Hampton
|7-1
|58
|8
|9. McKenzie
|7-2
|35
|10
|10. Marion County
|5-2
|16
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (16)
|8-1
|168
|1
|2. Coalfield (1)
|7-0
|142
|2
|3. Greenfield
|8-0
|137
|3
|4. Copper Basin
|8-1
|107
|4
|5. Moore County
|8-1
|106
|5
|6. Fayetteville
|7-2
|84
|6
|7. Huntingdon
|8-2
|58
|8
|8. Lake County
|5-1
|54
|7
|9. Gordonsville
|6-3
|36
|10
|10. Monterey
|7-1
|18
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Davidson Academy (17)
|9-0
|170
|1
|2. DCA
|8-0
|153
|2
|3. University-Jackson
|7-2
|121
|4
|4. King’s Academy
|8-2
|107
|5
|5. Jackson Christian
|7-2
|50
|3
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 47. Trinity Christian Academy 32.
Division II – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. CAK (15)
|9-0
|174
|2
|2. Lipscomb Academy (1)
|7-2
|151
|3
|3. CPA (1)
|6-1
|131
|1
|4. ECS
|6-2
|112
|4
|5. Grace Christian
|7-2
|55
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 39.
Division II – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (17)
|7-0
|170
|1
|2. Father Ryan
|6-2
|145
|3
|3. CBHS
|5-2
|122
|2
|4. Pope John Paul II
|6-2
|107
|5
|5. McCallie
|5-4
|83
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 27. Baylor 13.
