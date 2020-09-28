Tennessee High, David Crockett join six other local teams in latest AP prep poll

High School Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

(App Users: CLICK HERE to view rankings)

Division I – Class 6A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (9)6-01321
2. Maryville (4)5-01282
3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)5-01053
4. McMinn County5-0984
5. Brentwood4-1855
6. Riverdale5-1696
7. Mt. Juliet5-0617
8. Science Hill5-13710
9. Ravenwood3-3228
10. Bradley Central4-19NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville West (12)6-01381
2. Powell (2)6-01262
3. Knoxville Central4-1964
4. Beech3-1953
5. Summit5-1855
6. Rhea County5-0776
7. South Doyle5-1519
8. Henry County4-2477
9. Carter4-2238
10. Tennessee3-210NR
(tie) David Crockett4-210NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (12)5-01361
2. Hardin County (2)6-01252
3. Tullahoma6-01143
4. Marshall County4-1905
5. East Hamilton4-1716
6. Creek Wood6-0668
7. Springfield5-1494
8. Anderson County4-2457
9. Lexington5-1399
10. Sullivan South5-03410

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (12)5-11381
2. Covington (2)6-01282
3. Red Bank4-01073
4. Loudon6-0994
5. Milan5-1776
6. Westview5-1528
7. Claiborne County5-0519
8. Fairview3-1495
9. Pearl-Cohn1-02810
10. Kingston4-1217

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 16.

Division I – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (12)6-01321
2. Meigs County (1)6-01252
3. Lewis County6-01093
4. Watertown5-1854
5. Bledsoe County5-0806
6. Marion County3-0695
7. South Greene6-0619
8. Hampton (1)4-04710
9. Trousdale County4-2387
10. McKenzie3-2148

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (13)5-01301
2. Copper Basin6-01093
3. Fayetteville5-11015
4. Coalfield4-0866
5. Greenfield5-0678
(tie) Moore County5-1677
7. Lake County2-1552
8. Huntingdon4-2504
9. Cornersville5-1459
10. Monterey4-03210

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Davidson Academy (13)5-01301
2. DCA5-01064
3. University-Jackson5-11023
4. Jackson Christian6-01015
5. King’s Academy (1)5-1852

Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 12.

Division II – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. CPA (11)4-01331
2. CAK (2)6-01162
3. Grace Christian (1)6-01073
4. Lipscomb Academy3-2835
5. ECS3-2394

Others receiving 12 or more points: Goodpasture 32. Lausanne Collegiate 27.

Division II – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Brentwood Academy (13)6-01381
2. McCallie4-11222
3. Baylor3-01083
4. MBA (1)3-0984
5. CBHS4-1815

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories