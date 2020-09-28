Tennessee High, David Crockett join six other local teams in latest AP prep poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

(App Users: CLICK HERE to view rankings)

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (9) 6-0 132 1 2. Maryville (4) 5-0 128 2 3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 5-0 105 3 4. McMinn County 5-0 98 4 5. Brentwood 4-1 85 5 6. Riverdale 5-1 69 6 7. Mt. Juliet 5-0 61 7 8. Science Hill 5-1 37 10 9. Ravenwood 3-3 22 8 10. Bradley Central 4-1 9 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville West (12) 6-0 138 1 2. Powell (2) 6-0 126 2 3. Knoxville Central 4-1 96 4 4. Beech 3-1 95 3 5. Summit 5-1 85 5 6. Rhea County 5-0 77 6 7. South Doyle 5-1 51 9 8. Henry County 4-2 47 7 9. Carter 4-2 23 8 10. Tennessee 3-2 10 NR (tie) David Crockett 4-2 10 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Elizabethton (12) 5-0 136 1 2. Hardin County (2) 6-0 125 2 3. Tullahoma 6-0 114 3 4. Marshall County 4-1 90 5 5. East Hamilton 4-1 71 6 6. Creek Wood 6-0 66 8 7. Springfield 5-1 49 4 8. Anderson County 4-2 45 7 9. Lexington 5-1 39 9 10. Sullivan South 5-0 34 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (12) 5-1 138 1 2. Covington (2) 6-0 128 2 3. Red Bank 4-0 107 3 4. Loudon 6-0 99 4 5. Milan 5-1 77 6 6. Westview 5-1 52 8 7. Claiborne County 5-0 51 9 8. Fairview 3-1 49 5 9. Pearl-Cohn 1-0 28 10 10. Kingston 4-1 21 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 16.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (12) 6-0 132 1 2. Meigs County (1) 6-0 125 2 3. Lewis County 6-0 109 3 4. Watertown 5-1 85 4 5. Bledsoe County 5-0 80 6 6. Marion County 3-0 69 5 7. South Greene 6-0 61 9 8. Hampton (1) 4-0 47 10 9. Trousdale County 4-2 38 7 10. McKenzie 3-2 14 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (13) 5-0 130 1 2. Copper Basin 6-0 109 3 3. Fayetteville 5-1 101 5 4. Coalfield 4-0 86 6 5. Greenfield 5-0 67 8 (tie) Moore County 5-1 67 7 7. Lake County 2-1 55 2 8. Huntingdon 4-2 50 4 9. Cornersville 5-1 45 9 10. Monterey 4-0 32 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Davidson Academy (13) 5-0 130 1 2. DCA 5-0 106 4 3. University-Jackson 5-1 102 3 4. Jackson Christian 6-0 101 5 5. King’s Academy (1) 5-1 85 2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 12.

Division II – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. CPA (11) 4-0 133 1 2. CAK (2) 6-0 116 2 3. Grace Christian (1) 6-0 107 3 4. Lipscomb Academy 3-2 83 5 5. ECS 3-2 39 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Goodpasture 32. Lausanne Collegiate 27.

Division II – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Brentwood Academy (13) 6-0 138 1 2. McCallie 4-1 122 2 3. Baylor 3-0 108 3 4. MBA (1) 3-0 98 4 5. CBHS 4-1 81 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.