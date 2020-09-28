Tennessee High, David Crockett join six other local teams in latest AP prep poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (9)
|6-0
|132
|1
|2. Maryville (4)
|5-0
|128
|2
|3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)
|5-0
|105
|3
|4. McMinn County
|5-0
|98
|4
|5. Brentwood
|4-1
|85
|5
|6. Riverdale
|5-1
|69
|6
|7. Mt. Juliet
|5-0
|61
|7
|8. Science Hill
|5-1
|37
|10
|9. Ravenwood
|3-3
|22
|8
|10. Bradley Central
|4-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (12)
|6-0
|138
|1
|2. Powell (2)
|6-0
|126
|2
|3. Knoxville Central
|4-1
|96
|4
|4. Beech
|3-1
|95
|3
|5. Summit
|5-1
|85
|5
|6. Rhea County
|5-0
|77
|6
|7. South Doyle
|5-1
|51
|9
|8. Henry County
|4-2
|47
|7
|9. Carter
|4-2
|23
|8
|10. Tennessee
|3-2
|10
|NR
|(tie) David Crockett
|4-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Elizabethton (12)
|5-0
|136
|1
|2. Hardin County (2)
|6-0
|125
|2
|3. Tullahoma
|6-0
|114
|3
|4. Marshall County
|4-1
|90
|5
|5. East Hamilton
|4-1
|71
|6
|6. Creek Wood
|6-0
|66
|8
|7. Springfield
|5-1
|49
|4
|8. Anderson County
|4-2
|45
|7
|9. Lexington
|5-1
|39
|9
|10. Sullivan South
|5-0
|34
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (12)
|5-1
|138
|1
|2. Covington (2)
|6-0
|128
|2
|3. Red Bank
|4-0
|107
|3
|4. Loudon
|6-0
|99
|4
|5. Milan
|5-1
|77
|6
|6. Westview
|5-1
|52
|8
|7. Claiborne County
|5-0
|51
|9
|8. Fairview
|3-1
|49
|5
|9. Pearl-Cohn
|1-0
|28
|10
|10. Kingston
|4-1
|21
|7
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 16.
Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (12)
|6-0
|132
|1
|2. Meigs County (1)
|6-0
|125
|2
|3. Lewis County
|6-0
|109
|3
|4. Watertown
|5-1
|85
|4
|5. Bledsoe County
|5-0
|80
|6
|6. Marion County
|3-0
|69
|5
|7. South Greene
|6-0
|61
|9
|8. Hampton (1)
|4-0
|47
|10
|9. Trousdale County
|4-2
|38
|7
|10. McKenzie
|3-2
|14
|8
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (13)
|5-0
|130
|1
|2. Copper Basin
|6-0
|109
|3
|3. Fayetteville
|5-1
|101
|5
|4. Coalfield
|4-0
|86
|6
|5. Greenfield
|5-0
|67
|8
|(tie) Moore County
|5-1
|67
|7
|7. Lake County
|2-1
|55
|2
|8. Huntingdon
|4-2
|50
|4
|9. Cornersville
|5-1
|45
|9
|10. Monterey
|4-0
|32
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Davidson Academy (13)
|5-0
|130
|1
|2. DCA
|5-0
|106
|4
|3. University-Jackson
|5-1
|102
|3
|4. Jackson Christian
|6-0
|101
|5
|5. King’s Academy (1)
|5-1
|85
|2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 12.
Division II – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. CPA (11)
|4-0
|133
|1
|2. CAK (2)
|6-0
|116
|2
|3. Grace Christian (1)
|6-0
|107
|3
|4. Lipscomb Academy
|3-2
|83
|5
|5. ECS
|3-2
|39
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Goodpasture 32. Lausanne Collegiate 27.
Division II – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (13)
|6-0
|138
|1
|2. McCallie
|4-1
|122
|2
|3. Baylor
|3-0
|108
|3
|4. MBA (1)
|3-0
|98
|4
|5. CBHS
|4-1
|81
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.