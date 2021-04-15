Tennessee High beats Morristown East to open Johnny Whited Memorial Tournament

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee High baseball team kicked off the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic in Kingsport Thursday night, facing Morristown East at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Vikings won the game, 8-0 behind a combined 4-hitter from Braden Wilhoit and Cole Presson, allowing no runs together on the mound.
The tournament continues on Friday and Saturday with D-B, Boone, and Science Hill all hosting matchups from teams all around the area.
Check out the Vikings highlights in the clip above!