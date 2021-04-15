Tennessee High beats Morristown East to open Johnny Whited Memorial Tournament

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee High baseball team kicked off the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic in Kingsport Thursday night, facing Morristown East at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

The Vikings won the game, 8-0 behind a combined 4-hitter from Braden Wilhoit and Cole Presson, allowing no runs together on the mound.

Tennessee High faced Morristown East tonight in the opening night of the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic, taking the diamond in Kingsport! @THS_Vikings won 8-0, highlights coming tonight on https://t.co/LvCSgUD0eC and @WJHL11! @VikingsESPN981 pic.twitter.com/W3uWSNPjuZ — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 16, 2021

The tournament continues on Friday and Saturday with D-B, Boone, and Science Hill all hosting matchups from teams all around the area.

Check out the Vikings highlights in the clip above!