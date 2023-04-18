(WJHL) — High school baseball tonight had Tn High hosting Unicoi Co. and leading 10-2 when we arrived…

Blue Devils did everything to try and comeback… Alex Green drives one to the wall in left field…Ty Engle comes home to score and it was 10-3. More Blue Devils when Tanner Berry hits one up the middle…. the shortstop goes deep in the hole…. but there is not a chance to get Lucas Slagle coming home.

Blue Devils would score 5 runs in the innings…Vikings continued to get base like this base hit by Gage Graziano. It didn’t matter because the Vikings won 10-7

###

In Southwest Virginia tonight Abingdon was hosting Gate City. Blue Devils led this game 1-0 in the 2nd inning….Luke Bedwell smacks one down the leftfield line….the double would bring home Landon Turman… this game was tied at 1-all.

Falcons Jett Humphrey’s was on the mound but watch how quickly he reacts to this high chopper and throws the runner out at 1st base. Later with a runner on base Jack Ferguson sends this pitch for a ride in left centerfield…Elijah Parks would come home to score and Abingdon would score 11 unanswered and win tonight 11-1

###

We stay in SW Virginia tonight where Virginia High hosted John Battle. The Trojans Porter Gobble was bringing the heat when he strikes out the batter to end the side.

Later he would make a mistake with this ball to the backstop which would allow Braydon Meredith to slide home safely, Bearcats trailed 5-4. Few innings later the Trojans would get the run back…Brody bailey hacks a single into short leftfield… Jackson Gayle would come to socre

John Battle wins 10-5