JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season has entered week four in Tennessee and week three in Virginia.

As of Thursday, here are the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia teams with the best passing game:

The high school team in Northeast Tennessee that has the best passing attack after four games is Sullivan East, which features quarterback Drake Fisher who has already passed for 1,123 yards on 150 attempts and found the endzone 11 times. This past Friday night, the quarterback went 25 of 35 passing for 349 yards, four touchdown passes, and a rushing touchdown. The Patriots are averaging almost 37 points per game in 2022.

In Southwest Virginia, where most schools have only played three games, the passing leader is Virginia High where Brody Jones has passed for 342 yards in two games along with three touchdowns and two interceptions.