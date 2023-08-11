HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Six high school football teams from Carter and Greene County came together on Friday night for one final tune-up before the regular season opens next week.

Hampton High School was the site of the jamboree, which opened with a handful of skills competitions among the players.

Scrimmage action opened with Unaka and West Greene in the first quarter. Both teams moved the ball with some success – including a chunk play for the Rangers when Brynin Repass shoveled a pass to Isaiah White for a big gain.

The Buffaloes did force a turnover on Unaka’s following possession – an Alex Johnson hit allowing Dawson Daniels to jump on the loose ball. However, the two teams ended their quarter of action in a scoreless tie.

Next up it was a Greene County battle – North versus South.

The Rebels wasted no time, as junior quarterback Jacob Susong fooled the Huskies defense with play action, hitting a wide-open Charlie Lane downfield for a touchdown.

South Greene threatened just moments later, but North Greene made a goal line stand, including a crucial Ethan White tackle on third down. But, they couldn’t keep the rebels out of the endzone forever. Nash Rader would bounce a carry to the outside for a score, putting his squad up 13-0.

South Greene would go on to win the quarter, 21-0.

The final quarter of action saw host Hampton face Chuckey-Doak – and plenty of Bulldog success.

A long run from Dom Burleson would setup an easy Geno Carrico TD – less than two minutes into the scrimmage. After a fumble on Chuckey-Doak’s first play from scrimmage, the Bulldogs struck again, as Burleson toted the rock to the near pilon for a score of his own.

The Black Knights would crack the scoreboard later in the quarter, as Brock Rush took a snap, scrambling up the middle of the field for a touchdown.

Hampton would win convincingly, however, 28-7 on their home field.