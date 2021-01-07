Teams from the Big Seven conference discussing not playing against private schools

Johnson City, TN — There use to be a time when teams from the Big Seven conference would take on all comers, but that is no longer the case.

“We feel like as a whole that it is not in our best interest to play those private schools especially those that don’t go by the same rules as we do”

According to the Topper athletic director, Keith Turner private schools in Tennessee who do not abide by the rules of the TSSAA or not apart of the organization have crossed the line by targeting kids at AAU games

“I hate it for the kids because private schools are going to have some of the best competition and talent, says Damon Johnson head basketball coach at Providence Academy in Johnson City.”



“They don’t have those rules as far as recruiting age requirements, or reclassification so those schools use those tools to get kids to come to their school, according to Turner”

Recruiting is nothing new in high school sports and yes it happens in public schools, but proving it is very tough, and if caught the consequences are high, however the same can not be said for private schools

Other cities like Knoxville and Nashville have dealt with the same problem, so they feel like not scheduling games with private schools and putting their talent on display has worked to curb the problem

“We just feel like we are not going to give those schools a platform says Turner, to come after our kids to be in our gyms and handing them an application, talking to them personally and coming after our kids to me that’s just not right it’s not ethical.”



“I don’t even have applications, says Johnson, I don’t even teach at the school if they want to go Providence I get them in touch with the admissions people.”