JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Melina Summey has been running on the ETSU campus for a number of years as a member of the University High track and cross country teams.

On Tuesday, she solidified her decision to keep running in Johnson City, as she signed to continue her athletic and academic career with the Blue and Gold.

“I’m a very humble person, but I’ve put in a lot of work, so I’m excited to see where I can go,” she said.

Summey was named a 2022 all-conference cross country performer and has competed in five TSSAA championship meets during her high school career. Last season, she finished fourth in the Class A 3200m championship.

Although she still has a spring track season to run, Summey is already looking forward to be reunited with some familiar faces this fall.

“I actually know a few girls that I ran with before,” she said of the ETSU teams. “So, I’m excited to get to run with them – and I’ve heard everything about Coach Watts is amazing.”

Summey also holds a 4.0+ GPA and plans to study rehabilitative health science with a focus in occupational therapy at ETSU.