Sullivan South’s playoff run recognized in huge way

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan South is one of three local teams waiting to play in the suspended high school basketball state tournaments.

“If we get a chance to go play that’ll be great and it’ll be fun and hopefully we’ll be able to go to Murphy Center and get the whole experience,” Sullivan South boys basketball head coach Michael McMeans said.

There’s no telling when it might be resumed, so right now all they can do is wait.

“It’s a little unfortunate with the year we were having I thought everything we had accomplished, it was a bummer to hear all that news but hopefully we can still go down to state here,” Rebels senior guard Ben Diamond said.

It’s been a special season, the best season in program history.

“We knew that we had a chance to go pretty far and just being able to know that it’s happened and we’ve gone this far it’s surprising, it feels good though,” Rebels senior guard Cole Layne said.

“We set the all-time school record in wins and won our first district tournament in 36 years and made the state tournament for the first time and that’s all been exciting and good,” McMeans said.

Success like that is sure to bring attention to your program and that’s what these guys got earlier today, getting Northeast Tennessee player of the year and coach of the year honors in the Johnson City Press. But to get the attention Sullivan South got earlier this week? Now that is something special.

Hey @MichaelPMcMeans, the tweet worked! @SouthBasketbal2 got on @SportsCenter with @notthefakeSVP last night!



This #SeniorNight thread has been pretty awesome, a way to celebrate some great sports accomplishments that were cut too short. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/ZcxFvLwXO9 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 18, 2020

“I had seen Scott Van Pelt and I thought our story is as good as anyone can have and with the school shutting down and us going for the first time,” McMeans said.

This is Sullivan South from Kingsport Tennessee. We made the basketball state tournament for the first time in the 40 year school history. The school is set to close next year. The state is canceling the tournament. These kids and this school will never get to enjoy going pic.twitter.com/2RqkZPs8KT — Michael McMeans (@MichaelPMcMeans) March 13, 2020

For now, they sit and wait but that won’t stop them from picking up a basketball.

“I’ve gone out in my driveway a couple times, yeah,” Diamond said.