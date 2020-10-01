Sullivan South vs Union County football game canceled, will not be rescheduled

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Union County High School announced on social media Thursday that they’ve canceled games against two area high schools.

Union County was scheduled to take on Sullivan South on October 2 and Elizabethton High School on October 9.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins spoke to Sullivan South Coach Justin Hilton and reports that, “Union Co. has canceled their game because of a believed positive COVID test in the Union Co. football community, the game will not be rescheduled.”

