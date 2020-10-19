Sullivan South reappears in latest AP Tennessee prep football poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (11)
|8-0
|159
|1
|2. Maryville (5)
|8-0
|156
|2
|3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)
|8-0
|136
|3
|4. McMinn County
|8-0
|115
|4
|5. Brentwood
|6-2
|93
|6
|6. Bradley Central
|6-2
|65
|8
|7. Riverdale
|6-2
|62
|5
|8. Ravenwood
|5-4
|42
|9
|9. Bartlett
|5-1
|41
|10
|10. Warren County
|8-0
|31
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mt. Juliet 13.
Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (17)
|8-0
|170
|1
|2. Powell
|7-1
|144
|2
|3. Beech
|5-1
|120
|4
|4. Summit
|7-1
|111
|5
|5. Rhea County
|8-0
|107
|6
|6. South Doyle
|7-1
|71
|7
|7. Knoxville Central
|5-2
|58
|3
|8. Henry County
|6-2
|51
|8
|9. Tennessee
|5-3
|30
|9
|10. David Crockett
|6-2
|27
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Halls 13.
Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Elizabethton (17)
|8-0
|170
|1
|2. Tullahoma
|8-0
|153
|3
|3. Marshall County
|8-1
|129
|4
|4. Creek Wood
|8-0
|106
|6
|5. Lexington
|7-1
|85
|9
|6. Springfield
|8-1
|84
|7
|7. Hardin County
|7-1
|75
|2
|8. Anderson County
|6-2
|58
|8
|9. East Hamilton
|6-2
|38
|5
|10. Sullivan South
|7-1
|12
|NR
|(tie) Greeneville
|5-3
|12
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (17)
|7-1
|170
|1
|2. Milan
|7-1
|131
|3
|3. Loudon
|8-0
|130
|4
|4. Red Bank
|5-0
|114
|2
|5. Pearl-Cohn
|4-0
|101
|6
|6. Fairview
|6-1
|77
|7
|7. South Gibson
|6-2
|64
|10
|8. Covington
|6-2
|57
|5
|9. Claiborne County
|7-1
|45
|9
|10. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|7-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kingston 17.
Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (14)
|9-0
|162
|1
|2. Meigs County (2)
|8-0
|154
|2
|3. Lewis County
|8-0
|134
|3
|4. Watertown
|7-1
|106
|4
|5. Bledsoe County
|8-0
|102
|5
|6. South Greene (1)
|9-0
|95
|6
|7. Trousdale County
|7-2
|60
|8
|8. Hampton
|6-1
|49
|7
|9. Marion County
|5-1
|41
|9
|10. McKenzie
|6-2
|22
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (17)
|7-1
|170
|1
|2. Coalfield
|6-0
|142
|3
|3. Greenfield
|7-0
|121
|5
|4. Copper Basin
|8-1
|119
|4
|5. Moore County
|7-1
|83
|6
|6. Fayetteville
|6-2
|67
|2
|7. Lake County
|5-1
|61
|7
|8. Huntingdon
|7-2
|50
|8
|9. Cornersville
|6-2
|46
|9
|10. Gordonsville
|5-3
|31
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Monterey 18. Cloudland 14.
Division II – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Davidson Academy (16)
|8-0
|167
|1
|2. DCA
|7-0
|141
|2
|3. Jackson Christian
|7-1
|98
|3
|4. University-Jackson
|6-2
|96
|5
|5. King’s Academy (1)
|7-2
|82
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 38. Nashville Christian School 35.
Division II – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. CPA (15)
|6-0
|159
|1
|2. CAK (2)
|8-0
|152
|2
|3. Lipscomb Academy
|6-2
|124
|3
|4. ECS
|5-2
|110
|4
|5. Grace Christian
|7-1
|94
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.
Division II – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (17)
|6-0
|170
|1
|2. CBHS
|5-1
|138
|3
|3. Father Ryan
|5-2
|130
|5
|4. McCallie
|5-3
|103
|2
|5. Pope John Paul II
|6-2
|44
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 33. MUS 33. MBA 15.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.