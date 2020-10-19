LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7

Sullivan South reappears in latest AP Tennessee prep football poll

High School Sports

Elizabethton, D-B, Tennessee High, Greeneville, Crockett, South Greene, & Hampton remain ranked

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

(App users: Click here to view rankings)

Division I – Class 6A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (11)8-01591
2. Maryville (5)8-01562
3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)8-01363
4. McMinn County8-01154
5. Brentwood6-2936
6. Bradley Central6-2658
7. Riverdale6-2625
8. Ravenwood5-4429
9. Bartlett5-14110
10. Warren County8-031NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mt. Juliet 13.

Division I – Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville West (17)8-01701
2. Powell7-11442
3. Beech5-11204
4. Summit7-11115
5. Rhea County8-01076
6. South Doyle7-1717
7. Knoxville Central5-2583
8. Henry County6-2518
9. Tennessee5-3309
10. David Crockett6-22710

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Halls 13.

Division I – Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (17)8-01701
2. Tullahoma8-01533
3. Marshall County8-11294
4. Creek Wood8-01066
5. Lexington7-1859
6. Springfield8-1847
7. Hardin County7-1752
8. Anderson County6-2588
9. East Hamilton6-2385
10. Sullivan South7-112NR
(tie) Greeneville5-31210

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (17)7-11701
2. Milan7-11313
3. Loudon8-01304
4. Red Bank5-01142
5. Pearl-Cohn4-01016
6. Fairview6-1777
7. South Gibson6-26410
8. Covington6-2575
9. Claiborne County7-1459
10. Gatlinburg-Pittman7-119NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kingston 17.

Division I – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (14)9-01621
2. Meigs County (2)8-01542
3. Lewis County8-01343
4. Watertown7-11064
5. Bledsoe County8-01025
6. South Greene (1)9-0956
7. Trousdale County7-2608
8. Hampton6-1497
9. Marion County5-1419
10. McKenzie6-22210

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (17)7-11701
2. Coalfield6-01423
3. Greenfield7-01215
4. Copper Basin8-11194
5. Moore County7-1836
6. Fayetteville6-2672
7. Lake County5-1617
8. Huntingdon7-2508
9. Cornersville6-2469
10. Gordonsville5-331NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Monterey 18. Cloudland 14.

Division II – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Davidson Academy (16)8-01671
2. DCA7-01412
3. Jackson Christian7-1983
4. University-Jackson6-2965
5. King’s Academy (1)7-2824

Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 38. Nashville Christian School 35.

Division II – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. CPA (15)6-01591
2. CAK (2)8-01522
3. Lipscomb Academy6-21243
4. ECS5-21104
5. Grace Christian7-1945

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.

Division II – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Brentwood Academy (17)6-01701
2. CBHS5-11383
3. Father Ryan5-21305
4. McCallie5-31032
5. Pope John Paul II6-2444

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 33. MUS 33. MBA 15.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories