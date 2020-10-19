Sullivan South reappears in latest AP Tennessee prep football poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

(App users: Click here to view rankings)

Division I – Class 6A

Record Pts Prv 1. Oakland (11) 8-0 159 1 2. Maryville (5) 8-0 156 2 3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1) 8-0 136 3 4. McMinn County 8-0 115 4 5. Brentwood 6-2 93 6 6. Bradley Central 6-2 65 8 7. Riverdale 6-2 62 5 8. Ravenwood 5-4 42 9 9. Bartlett 5-1 41 10 10. Warren County 8-0 31 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mt. Juliet 13.

Division I – Class 5A

Record Pts Prv 1. Knoxville West (17) 8-0 170 1 2. Powell 7-1 144 2 3. Beech 5-1 120 4 4. Summit 7-1 111 5 5. Rhea County 8-0 107 6 6. South Doyle 7-1 71 7 7. Knoxville Central 5-2 58 3 8. Henry County 6-2 51 8 9. Tennessee 5-3 30 9 10. David Crockett 6-2 27 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Halls 13.

Division I – Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Elizabethton (17) 8-0 170 1 2. Tullahoma 8-0 153 3 3. Marshall County 8-1 129 4 4. Creek Wood 8-0 106 6 5. Lexington 7-1 85 9 6. Springfield 8-1 84 7 7. Hardin County 7-1 75 2 8. Anderson County 6-2 58 8 9. East Hamilton 6-2 38 5 10. Sullivan South 7-1 12 NR (tie) Greeneville 5-3 12 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Alcoa (17) 7-1 170 1 2. Milan 7-1 131 3 3. Loudon 8-0 130 4 4. Red Bank 5-0 114 2 5. Pearl-Cohn 4-0 101 6 6. Fairview 6-1 77 7 7. South Gibson 6-2 64 10 8. Covington 6-2 57 5 9. Claiborne County 7-1 45 9 10. Gatlinburg-Pittman 7-1 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kingston 17.

Division I – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Peabody (14) 9-0 162 1 2. Meigs County (2) 8-0 154 2 3. Lewis County 8-0 134 3 4. Watertown 7-1 106 4 5. Bledsoe County 8-0 102 5 6. South Greene (1) 9-0 95 6 7. Trousdale County 7-2 60 8 8. Hampton 6-1 49 7 9. Marion County 5-1 41 9 10. McKenzie 6-2 22 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. South Pittsburg (17) 7-1 170 1 2. Coalfield 6-0 142 3 3. Greenfield 7-0 121 5 4. Copper Basin 8-1 119 4 5. Moore County 7-1 83 6 6. Fayetteville 6-2 67 2 7. Lake County 5-1 61 7 8. Huntingdon 7-2 50 8 9. Cornersville 6-2 46 9 10. Gordonsville 5-3 31 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Monterey 18. Cloudland 14.

Division II – Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. Davidson Academy (16) 8-0 167 1 2. DCA 7-0 141 2 3. Jackson Christian 7-1 98 3 4. University-Jackson 6-2 96 5 5. King’s Academy (1) 7-2 82 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 38. Nashville Christian School 35.

Division II – Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. CPA (15) 6-0 159 1 2. CAK (2) 8-0 152 2 3. Lipscomb Academy 6-2 124 3 4. ECS 5-2 110 4 5. Grace Christian 7-1 94 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 13.

Division II – Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Brentwood Academy (17) 6-0 170 1 2. CBHS 5-1 138 3 3. Father Ryan 5-2 130 5 4. McCallie 5-3 103 2 5. Pope John Paul II 6-2 44 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Baylor 33. MUS 33. MBA 15.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.