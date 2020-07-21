Sullivan South ready, hopeful for a return to high school football

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan South is like many high school football teams here in Northeast Tennessee. Restricted to non-contact practices, teams are still getting ready for a hopeful season.

The Rebels football team has continued its socially-distance practices, focusing on conditioning and fundamental work.

“Well one of the biggest challenges we have right now is the inability to use the locker rooms,” Sullivan South head football coach Justin Hilton said. “We’re limited on equipment we can use, obviously staying separated in football is a tough situation, it’s a contact sport but when we get back the main thing would be to focus on proper tackling and blocking.”

Hilton’s squad went 6-6 last year, winning a playoff game in the first round against East Hamilton before being eliminated by eventual state champs Elizabethton. A key task for the Rebels will be replacing the production from its top graduating seniors, most notably running back Julian Reed.

“We’re following all the rules and regulations to the best we’re trying our best to come up here and get better every single day and we’ll be prepared for the season whenever it comes,” Sullivan South senior wide receiver Lance Pollack said.

Until a decision is made from the TSSAA, they will continue to only hold non-contact practices.

